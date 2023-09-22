Knudsen, Marie A.



Age 92 passed away Wednesday September 20, 2023. She was born February 27, 1931 to the late Laurence and Margaret (nee Buck) Lauridsen. Marie is survived by her daughter Sylvia Kay Knudsen; grandson Bergen Peter Knudsen; nephew K.I. Madsen and was also survived by other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Preben "Pete" Knudsen. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Monday September 25, 2023 from 4:00pm until the time of the funeral service at 6:00pm with Bob Browning officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Hamilton 1010 Eaton Ave Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



