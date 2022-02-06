Hamburger icon
KNOX, Stevie

KNOX, Stevie

Age 70, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at

Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton

National Cemetery. A virtual streaming link will be available and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

