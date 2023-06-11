Knowles, Jean Anne



Jean Anne (Jan) Knowles, age 95 of Brookville, Ohio passed away June 5, 2023. Jan was born in Boston Massachusetts in 1927 to the late David and Ellen Davidson. She was preceded in death by her sister Christine and by her beloved husband Charles (Bud) in 2021. She is survived by her children Scott Knowles (Jackie), Brooke Perin (Doug) and Christopher Knowles (Susan) as well as her grandchildren Amanda Hamilton (Alex), Benjamin Knowles (Jolene), Meredith Finnegan (Scott), Lily Perin, Mackenzie Perin, Brannon Knowles, and Trevor Knowles and her great grandchildren Harper and Hadley Hamilton. She was an active member of the Clayton Methodist Church, Northmont Women's Republican Club and the Morning Glory Garden Club. Jan and her husband were happily married for almost 69 years until he passed away in 2021. They loved to travel and were fortunate to see many parts of the world over the years until Bud said, "let's hang up the spurs" and just relax at home and at the lake with family, so we did. Graveside services for family at Clayton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in honor of Jan. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Please leave online condolences and memories at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

