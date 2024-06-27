Knoth (Nolan), Ann Catherine "Nancy"



KNOTH, Ann Catherine "Nancy" age 81, of Brookville, died Sunday June 23, 2024 peacefully at her home with her husband Jim and her 2 sisters MaryBeth and Noreen by her side. She was born on August 16, 1942 in Patterson, NJ to the late William and Dorothy Nolan. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Jim; her sons Mike (Tanya), Greg, Matt (Jami) and Brian (Sue); sisters MaryBeth (Denny) Ward; Noreen Engle; grandchildren Rachel, Mitchell, Madeline, Henry, Fiona, Maeve and Cormac; and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Along with raising 5 boys, Nancy was also a dedicated registered nurse in the Dayton area for more than 30 years. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, and rooting on the Coldwater Cavaliers. Although Nancy did not grow up in Coldwater like Jim, she became a die hard fan of all things Cavaliers. Nancy will be dearly missed by all those that loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Dorothy, her sister Patricia, her son Jeff, and their beloved golden retriever Rascal. A visitation will be held 11-2pm Friday June 28, 2024 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton Oh 45415. A short service will begin at 2pm with Father Ron Wilker residing. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SICSA Pet Adoptionhttp://www.sicsa.org in Nancy's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



