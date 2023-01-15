KNOEPFLE, Carolyn Joanne



Age 81, passed away December 15, 2022. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Tom, her parents Edward and Lyllian Jones and brother Denny Jones. Carolyn is survived by her daughter; Lynn (Andrew) Denka; granddaughters Sara (Jared) Durgan and Andrea (Jared) Krim; great-grandchildren Maya Durgan and Aaron Krim; brother Tim (Liz) Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Carolyn grew up in Old North Dayton, graduating from Kiser High School in 1959. She enjoyed an impressive career with General Motors for many years.



Carolyn was a member of St Charles Borromeo Church. She was an avid seamstress and loved to travel. Tom and Carolyn visited every state in the US as well as several countries around the world.



Carolyn has donated her body to Wright State Medical School. The family will not be having services at this time.



Donations may be made in Carolyn's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).

