KNISLEY-DANIELS,



Janice E.



91, of South Charleston, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born September 30, 1930, in Greene County the daughter of Elmer and



Helen (Garrett) Gahm. Janice was a 1948 graduate of Stokes Township High School, a member of Grace Community Church in South Solon and a member of the Minute Maids. Survivors include three children and spouses, Shirley Morris, Timothy and Debbie Knisley and Barbara and Joe Castiaux; one sister, Evelyn Moore; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, numerous step-grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her first husband Marion in 1991, her second



husband Bob in 2004, a son, Thomas; a daughter-in-law,



Janice and a son-in-law, Dave. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday in Grace Community Church in South Solon. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior in the church from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in South Solon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Grace Community Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

