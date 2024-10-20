KNIGHT, Laurie L



Age 64, of Dayton, OH, passed away Sunday October 13, 2024. Laurie was born in Dayton, OH on December 6, 1959, the daughter of Robert and Janet (Schlemmer) Fissell, who preceded her in death. Laurie was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Knight, sisters-in-law Janice Knight, Barbara Knight, and Anne Knight, and brother-in-law Leo Knight. Laurie will be missed by her sons, Travis (Melanie) Knight and Zachary Knight, her sister Barbara Fissell, her sisters-in-law Elaine Knight and Patricia Wolfe, her brothers-in-law Jim Knight and John Knight, and the rest of her Fissell, Schlemmer, and Knight families. A graduate of Beavercreek High School in 1978, she wore many hats throughout her life, including wife of 27 years to Chuck, small business owner of Neighborhood Lawn Service, and dedicated employee at Wayne Sporting Goods, but the best role she ever played was "ultimom" to Travis and Zach. She was known for her signature chocolate chip cookies, her love of dogs (the smaller and fluffier the better), and her lucky New Year's Day pork and sauerkraut. Laurie battled cancer for more than 15 months with bravery and quiet determination. We are grateful for all of her caregivers, especially those at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. The family will receive friends at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2024. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com