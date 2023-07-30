Knife, Sarah Lee



Sarah L Knife earned her wings and went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2023. Sarah was born February 6, 1936 to Katherine and Clyde Pantall, also deceased. Preceding her in death was her husband Floyd Knife, daughter Debra Harvey, Debra's husband James Harvey, and brother Donald Pantall.



Sarah is survived by her daughter Barbara Lightner, her husband Kevin Lightner, daughter Pam Burdue, her husband Guy Burdue, grandchildren Kaitlin, Madison and Grace Lightner, Heather (Duane) Tackett, Michelle Harvey and great grandchildren Kyler Harvey, Elliette Harvey, Madelyn Sowers. Knife family grandchildren Connie (Don) Tully, Ginger (Jack) Johnston and Vicki Fraser (deceased).



Sarah was a member of Alpha Gamma Chapter of the Sigma Beta Sorority for over 50 years. She and her husband were owners of Knife's Market in Dayton, OH. They retired to Lakeside-Marblehead in the summer and Boca Raton FL in the winter. After the loss of her husband, she worked for State Representative/Senator, Jeff Jacobson. She then moved to Northfield Center to be with her family. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was a friend and neighbor to all that knew her. She enjoyed cooking and baking and shared her goodies with all. She was willing to lend a hand for those in need. Age did not slow her down. She did not want any funeral services, but wanted a celebration of life with Rita Wilson's song, "Throw me a party". Donations can be made to your favorite charity. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home Northfield Center, Ohio www.johnsonromito.com



