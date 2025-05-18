Knapp, Thomas Edward



Thomas Edward Knapp, age 85, passed away peacefully at 2:24 a.m. on May 15, 2025, at Springfield Regional Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong resident of Springfield, Ohio, Tom was known for his dedication to his work, his country, his family, the Good Lord, and his passion for the outdoors. Tom retired from Speco Corporation after many years of service and later worked at Navistar on behalf of the members of UAW Local 402. He proudly served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps for four years, earning several distinctions including the First Award Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Rifle Sharpshooter Marksmanship Badge. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Jenny Knapp; five children: John T. Knapp of Springfield, Michael E. (Erin) Knapp of Springfield, Jeff (Kristen) Knapp of Fairborn, Andy (Shari) Knapp of Springfield, and Krissi (Jim) Roberts of Springfield. He was a proud grandfather to 16 grandchildren: Dakota, Kalan, Skylor (Emma), Colton, Paynton, Noah, Alec, Maddox, Katie, Gracie, Jeffrey, Scott (Samantha), Brandon, C.J., Kent, and Jenna; and great-grandfather to two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Theodore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mary Downing; his first wife and mother to his 5 children, Nancy L. Knapp; and his brother, John L. Knapp. Tom found joy in the simple pleasures of life-his happiest moments were spent on his mower or tending to his gardens, especially during the spring and summer months. His love of nature, steady presence, and deep care for his family will be remembered by all who knew him. A visitation will be held at the First Church of the Nazarene on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., with funeral services immediately following. Interment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. Tom's family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at Springfield Regional Hospital as well as Cherish Hospice for their compassion and care during his final days. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com



