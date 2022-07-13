KLOTZBACK, Janet F.



Age 83, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Janet was a retired Accountant with Ohio Electronic Engravers, a teacher for St. Peter Catholic School and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Wilfred "Bill"; son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Susan Klotzback of TN; brothers, Thomas Follmer of Cincinnati, Gary Follmer of SC; grandchildren, Jacob, Krey and Mallory; great-grandchildren, Nealee and Josee; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Thursday, July 14, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Kyle Schnippel celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 9 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Church Food Pantry in Janet's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

