Klosterman, Nelda

Klosterman (Serena), Nelda S.



Nelda (Serena) Klosterman, age 97 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2024. She was a longtime member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. Nelda enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards, especially Bridge, Euchre and Poker. She also enjoyed knitting, traveling, cooking, and baking, but above all, she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children: Robert (Sue) Klosterman, Jean (Tag) McGough, Jan (Scott) Roman, Michelle (Greg) Brookey, 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sister: Helen Miltner, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Gregory E. Klosterman, parents: Angelo and Louise Serena, sister: Mary DiPasquale, brother: Anthony Serena and grandson: Justin Klosterman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2024, at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave., Trotwood) with Father Jim Gaynor, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com