KLOPP, Pamela



Age 54, of Englewood, FL, previously of Hamilton, passed away May 24, 2021.



Pamela was born November 29, 1966, in Hamilton to Ernestine and Tommy Phillips.



She enjoyed watching sunsets at the beach, and listening to music; her favorite song was "Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne. She most of all loved spending time with her family.



Pamela will be deeply missed by her beloved children, Misty Phillips, Kristen Phillips and Travis (Tiffany) Klopp; grandchildren Brianne, Travis, Jolene, Hayden, Dylan, Donte, Julian, and Lux; sisters, Kathy and Carol; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 26 years, Gene Klopp; and sisters Peggy, Marcella, and Kim.



A visitation will be held from 12 PM to 3 PM on Sunday, June 20th, at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd. A memorial service will follow at 3 PM. Friends may leave condolences at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

