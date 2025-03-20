Kleiman, Mazie

Kleiman (Meadows), Mazie Ruth "Micky"



Mazie Ruth Kleiman  Age 98, passed away March 14, 2025. Survived by her children Peggy (Dale) Schurfranz, Teresa (Steve) Rosenfeld, Joseph (Lori)Kleiman, Lisa Lows, Michele (Andrew) Temmel, Steve (Gina) Kleiman, 18 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph Kleiman. Visitation Saturday March 22 at 10:00 AM and Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church Fairfield, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Heart Association in her name. www.avancefuneralhome.com



