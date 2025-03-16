Kleekamp, James Robert



KLEEKAMP, James R., age 73, of Dayton, OH, passed away on March 11, 2025. James was born on October 9th, 1951 to the late Robert and Marabelle Kleekamp. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Susan M. Sweeney (nee Kleekamp). He is survived by his sisters Mary, Joann, Jennifer (Michael Moon), and Katherine; and beloved nephews Robert Tyler Kleekamp and Christopher Moon. Jim enjoyed working in advertising for the Dayton Daily News for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his dog Finney. In addition, Jim had an adventurous life with many of his close friends. He was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by family and friends. Friends are welcome to join in a celebration of life on Wednesday, March 26th at 3pm at Marion's Pizza on Shroyer Rd. in Patterson Park, where Jim grew up. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105). Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com. "Believe in miracles, they happen everyday".



