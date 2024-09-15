Klatt, Patricia



Patricia Klatt, 94, formerly of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully after a short illness on August 11, 2024 in Pennsylvania, where she had been living near her daughter Linda since 2022.



Born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1930, Pat was a woman of boundless energy and creativity who devoted herself to her family while also achieving success in academics and in several careers. Her insatiable curiosity resulted in her skipping the fifth grade and continued to drive her throughout her life. She attended St. Mary and St Anthony Catholic Schools in Dayton before graduating from Wilber Wright High School, where she was a member of The National Honor Society. Pat attended the University of Dayton, where she balanced her studies, a job as an office manager at Remington Rand and a thriving singing career. She performed as a solo vocalist with orchestras on the radio and at venues such as Lakeside and Forest Park Ballrooms, officer's clubs and colleges, all in the Dayton area.



During one of her performances, a young man named Bill Klatt watched her on stage with admiration and reportedly said to his friend, "See that girl up there? I'm going to marry her someday." His prediction came true, for he and Pat later did marry, sharing a wonderful life together for nearly fifty years. Their love story blossomed with the arrival of each their four children: Linda Fite (Ron), Judge William Klatt (Maryanna), Leslie Flaherty (Rob) and David Klatt (Andrea). Their family grew with the joy of nine grandchildren: Matt Fidler (Gia), Will Klatt (Marla Davis), Anna Klatt (Phil Thibodeau), Joseph Klatt, Drew Goldsmith (Jacqueline Westcott), Neil Goldsmith (Ledyannys Bello Guzman), Alexandra Goldsmith (Stefano Spano), Ethan Klatt and Sydney Klatt. They were further blessed with nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jim, and her loving husband, Bill.



Pat was admired for her elegance, along with her genuine warmth and friendliness-a rare combination that she embodied with sincerity and ease. She remained actively involved with her neighbors and friends, helping organize get-togethers, high school reunions and block parties. Pat and Bill were early members of St. Charles parish and enjoyed participating in their Family Forum program. She had a passion for fashion, which she channeled into her role as assistant manager at Thal's clothing store where her keen eye for style and love of helping people made her a beloved figure there. Later, with her characteristic determination, she obtained her real estate license and was with Klatt Realty and Irongate Realty. Pat pursued her many side interests with equal passion-whether it was attending aerobics class, playing the piano, quilting, ceramics, traveling or gardening, she balanced it all with grace.



Family time around the table was very important to her and despite her busy schedule, she managed to make wonderful nightly dinners. She made every holiday special, instilled a love of music in her children, encouraged them in all their pursuits, and gave them the greatest gift of all-unconditional love. Pat's joyful sprit and kind, loving nature was a melody that will forever remain with her family and no doubt will continue to resonate with every life she touched.



Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation at St. Charles Church, 4500 Ackerman Boulevard, Kettering on Sat., September 21st from 10-11 AM with a funeral Mass beginning at 11 AM. A celebration of life reception will immediately follow the Mass.



In leu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Charles Borromeo School Music Department, honoring the important role music played in Pat's life and supporting the music education of future generations. They may be mailed to 4600 Ackerman Blvd. Dayton, OH 45429 or made online at stcharles-kettering.org (From "Online Giving" please scroll down to "School" then "Give Now" and include in the notes "School Music Dept. in honor of Patricia Klatt".)



Alternatively, memorial gifts may be made in her honor to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania at hospiceofcentralpa.org



