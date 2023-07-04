Klatt, Bonnie Gulling

Gulling - Klatt, Bonnie L.



79, of Dayton, OH (formerly of St. Marys, OH) died 06/25/23 at Kingston of Miamisburg, OH.



She was born 03/28/1944 in Dayton, OH to Ted and Virginia (McGrew) Masters.



Survivors include: son Michael (Amy Rauch) Prether of Dayton, OH; daughter April (Dennis) Prether-Delphenich of Dayton, OH; 2 grandchildren Maddison Prether and Kyle Rauch; 1 great-granddaughter Brea Harris. Preceded in death by: parents; husband Richard Gulling; husband Frank Klatt.



She was a graduate of Centerville High School (Class of 1962).



Bonnie was an accomplished artist who taught classes to other aspiring artists for many years. Besides various forms of artistic expression, she took a keen interest in model railroads, having assisted in building and maintaining notable displays. More than anything else, she enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends.



Rites are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday July 5, 2023 at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West) in St. Marys, OH. Interment at Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys. Visitation 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Bonnie's family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net



