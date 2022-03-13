KITZE, Arthur Alan



Age 64, of Kettering Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022. Art was born in



Garden City Michigan to



Arthur Lloyd Kitze and the late Sharon (Hahn) Kitze. A



graduate of Hillsdale College in 1979, and Certified Public



Accountant. Art is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years



Michelle, and sons Matthew and Stephen, father Arthur (Marilyn Pobanz), brother Kevin (Cheryl) and brother-in-law Dr. Daniel Roper (Kelly). A life celebrating visitation will be held 11AM-1PM on Saturday, March 19 at First Baptist Church of Kettering with services starting at 1pm at 3939 Swigart Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45440. Family will also greet friends following the service with light refreshments until 3PM at the church. A gathering date in Michigan is also being planned. In lieu of flowers, family encourages contributions may be mailed or taken to Key Bank, 18 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305 (check written to Key Bank with Art Kitze memorial fund in memo line) for a memorial fund in Art's name to purchase a tree or memorial bench to be placed in Indian Riffle Park near pond, one of Art's favorite places to run. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com