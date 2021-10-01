KIRKPATRICK,



Elizabeth A.



Elizabeth Ann Kirkpatrick, 76, born October 7, 1944, in Portland, IN, to August and Olivia Muhlenkamp, passed away



September 28, 2021, in Monroe, Ohio. She is survived by Shawn Kirkpatrick, husband, Maureen Kirkpatrick (Steven Gillis), and Colleen Kirkpatrick, daughters, Diondra Kirkpatrick and Ernest James ("EJ")



Williams, grandchildren, Mya Kirkpatrick, great-grandchild, Bob Muhlenkamp, brother and Marcil Alig, sister. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 9am until time of service 10am at Holy Family Parish at Holy Trinity Chapel, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio, Father John Civille, Officiant.



Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

