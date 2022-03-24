springfield-news-sun logo
KIRKHAM, Brandon

Obituaries
KIRKHAM, Brandon Allan

Brandon Allan Kirkham, 40, of Enon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2022, at Soin Medical Center. He was born at Greene Memorial Hospital on April 4, 1981, the son of Cynthia McCubbin and Thomas Adamson. Brandon was a graduate of Greenon High School and was employed as a machinist at Ali Industries in Fairborn, Ohio. Survivors include his daughter; Trinity Kohs, his son; Cory, his grandpa; John Kirkham Sr., his mother; Cynthia ( Robert) McCubbin, his sister; Stacy Melvin (Derek) Vandersluijs, his aunt; Karen (Dave) Anderson, niece and nephew; Myla, and Luka .his best friend; Georganna Kriegbaum and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends .He was preceded in death by his grandmother; Lois Kirkham and his beloved dog; Patches (Patrick) Kirkham. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM Saturday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

