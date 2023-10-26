Kirk, Joseph Delbert
Joseph Delbert "Joe" Kirk, 84, Oct. 19, 2023, Fairfield Township. Beloved husband of Patricia Anne "Pat" Way Kirk, devoted father of Joseph Scott Kirk (Teri), Jeffrey Kirk (Lori), Michael Tyler Hicks (Paula) & James Douglas Hicks (Stacie), dear brother of James "Jimmy," Jack & Etta Jean Kirk, loving grandfather of Abra Kirk, Eliora Kirk Hoerter (Ben), Elijah Kirk (Celeste), Alyssa Hicks & Isabel Hicks (Izzy). Joe was preceded in death by his parents Velma Bedunah Kirk & Joseph Kirk & by his brother Jerry Kirk. Joe was a great husband to Pat & a great father to his 4 sons. Joe knew no strangers & was generous to all. Visitation Sat., Oct. 28, 9:30 AM until time of service at 11 AM at the John Wesley United Methodist Church, 1927 W. Kemper Rd., Cinti., OH 45240. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH
45002
https://www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral