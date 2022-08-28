KIRBY, Christine

springfield-news-sun logo
Age 75, of New Carlisle, OH, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Christine was born on October 1, 1946, to the late Melvin and Dorothy (Adams) Brown in Dayton, OH. She graduated from Tecumseh High School and retired from New Carlisle Dental after 30 years. Christine was past Vice President of The Rainbow's. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Christine was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Carl Kirby (4/1/2020); infant daughter, Jody Anne; brother, Rudy Brown; and sister, Camille Rebecca Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Karl) Rose; grandchildren, Anthony, Anne, and Andrew; sister, Patricia Barnhart; brother, Melvin Brown; as well as several nieces and nephews. In appreciation of their compassionate care, the family has asked for memorial contributions to be made in Christine's name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Carl at New Carlisle Cemetery in a private family-only service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at


