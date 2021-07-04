KINTON, Douglas J.



Douglas J. Kinton, age 83 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. He was born June 26, 1938, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Douglas and Mary Kinton. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia and son, Steven Matthew Kinton. Doug will be missed by his children Mark (Mary) Kinton, Karl (LaVerne) Kinton; grandchildren Brandon, Donald, Dani and Austin; great-grandchildren, Ali, Nolan, Norah, and Eli; sister Judy; as well as extended family and friends. Doug was a loving



husband and father who always provided for his family. He worked as a product design engineer for various companies and retired from NCR, where he held three patents. He was a philatelist (stamp collector), avid reader, and enjoyed attending auctions and traveling across the world with Pat and his sister, Judy and her late husband, Bill. Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Rd., Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in Doug's memory to the Ohio Light Opera. To leave a memory of Doug or a condolence to his family, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

