Kinstle, Jeffrey C.

KINSTLE, Jeffrey C., age 57, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, December 8, 2023 at Kettering Health Dayton. Jeffrey was a Manager at Express Material Management and a Wayne High School Class of 1985 Graduate. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lori Ann; and father, Frederick. Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Sharon G. Kinstle of Huber Heights; his fiancée, Darlene Henderson; brothers, Scott & fiancée, Jennifer Harris, Mark Kinstle & Allison Maloney; children, Valerie & Trevor Yancey, Angela & Robert Soles; nieces, nephews & 4 grandchildren.

Funeral service 1 PM Friday, December 15, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society in Jeffrey's memory.

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com

