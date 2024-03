Kinninger, Mary

Kinninger (Wenning), Mary Lucille



Mary Lucille (Wenning) Kinninger, 74, Troy, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at Koester Pavilion, Troy, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 10:30 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sidney, Ohio. Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio is handling the funeral arrangements.



