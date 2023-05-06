Kinninger, David A.



David A. Kinninger, 72, of Troy, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 2, 2023, at Ohio Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties in Franklin, Ohio. He was born August 11, 1950 in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Bernard and Rosemary (George) Kinninger. On September 10, 1983, he married Mary (Wenning) Kinninger, who survives.



Along with his wife Mary, David is survived by his siblings, Dan (Joyce) Kinninger of Findlay, Ohio, Carol (Guy) Bowser of Sidney, Ohio, Pam (Russ) Stewart of Sidney, Ohio, John Kinninger of Sidney, Ohio and Darlene (Matt) Clayton of Sidney, Ohio, and sister-in-law, Barb Kinninger of Sidney, Ohio. David was preceded in death by both his parents and brothers, Gary Kinninger, Tom (Karen) Kinninger, and sister, Kay (David) Pope.



David graduated from Fairlawn High School in 1968 and went on to attend Miami Jacobs College for a short while. David was a home remodeling contractor and for several years operated under the name of Kinninger Construction Co., Inc. David and Mary were foster parents for numerous children. He was very active with the Kettering Jaycees, serving as their president for the years 1985-1987, President of the Ohio JCI Senate 1990-1991, and President of the Miami Valley NARI 1986 and 1987. After retirement, David volunteered for Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, being awarded volunteer of the year for 2018 and most recently serving as the Habitat Activity Center (HAC) supervisor. David will always be remembered for his willingness to share his time and talent with family, friends, and neighbors. He was loyal, had a very generous spirit, and often had a witty remark.



In addition to all his work and community service work, David enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and the Bengals play, gardening, building things, grilling out and smoking meats outdoors. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Fr. Steve Mondiek. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Family and friends may call Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 2:00 PM  5:00 PM, and Monday, May 8, 2023 from 9:00 AM  10:00 AM at Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com. Memorials may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County at 3230 N. County Rd 25A, Troy, OH 45373 or Miami County Humane Society at 305 S. Market St. Box 789, Troy, OH 45373. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ohio Hospice of Miami County and Ohio Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties for all their help and care for David. Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is honored to be taking care of the Kinninger family.

