Kiniyalocts, Cheryl

Kiniyalocts (Meyers), Cheryl Ann



December 13, 1947 



May 8, 2025



With deep sorrow and loving remembrance, we announce the passing of Cheryl Ann Kiniyalocts, who departed this life peacefully on May 8, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family.



Born on December 13, 1947, in Middletown, Ohio, Cheryl was a woman of quiet strength, kindness, and unwavering devotion to her family. She embraced her role as a homemaker with grace, creating a home filled with warmth, love, and treasured memories. Her life's work was her family-and that legacy lives on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.



She was the beloved wife of Tom Kiniyalocts, her life partner and best friend. Together, they raised three children, fostering a family grounded in love, respect, and closeness. Cheryl's greatest joy came from her role as a mother and grandmother, and her heart overflowed with love for her six grandchildren.



Cheryl is preceded in death by her loving parents, Helen and Bob Meyers, and her dear brother, Steve Meyers. Their memory remained close to her heart throughout her life.



She is survived by her husband Tom, her children Tom, Mike, Melissa, and her adored grandchildren Nathan, Noah, Maia, Stella, Max, and Helen. She also leaves behind her sister, Karen, extended family and lifelong friends who were deeply touched by her kindness, thoughtfulness, and loving spirit.



Cheryl was known for her gentle demeanor, her quiet strength, and the way she made others feel safe and cared for. She lived a life of intention and humility, always placing the needs of her family above her own and offering comfort through her presence, her words, and her actions.



A service to celebrate Cheryl's life will be held on June 14th, 6 PM at the American Legion. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in her memory to the charity of your choice, honoring her life of generosity and compassion.



Though Cheryl is no longer with us in body, the love she gave so freely, the values she instilled, and the grace with which she lived will forever echo in the lives of all who knew and loved her.



