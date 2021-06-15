KINGREY, Wanda Rose



Age 89, of Lewisburg, passed away at Reid Hospital in



Richmond, IN, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald in 2010. Along with her



husband, she always graciously donated to and was active in community service to the



Village of Lewisburg. She and Don also were honored to have served as Grand Marshals of the Derby Days Parade.



Wanda is survived by daughters, Melanie (Greg) Sigler, LaDarla Kingrey (fiancé Mark Miller) and Melinda (Rick)



Sowers; grandchildren, Kyle & Neal Sowers. At Wanda's



request, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lewisburg Fire/EMS, 116 S. Commerce St., PO Box 697, Lewisburg, OH 45338. Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

