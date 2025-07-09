Kingdom, Michael "Mike"



Michael Joseph Kingdom, age 67, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2025. Michael was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 27, 1957. He was a graduate of Fairmont West and went into the Coast Guard after graduation. After his service, Michael worked for the City of Oakwood for 34 years before retiring. Michael enjoyed gardening, fishing, and spending time with his family. Michael is survived by his wife Carol of 38 years and his sister Patricia Zimmer, as well as his two brother-in-laws David Coffey and Jeffry Zimmer, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Kingdom, father Richard Kingdom, and two sisters and one brother Maureen, Sheila and Sean Kingdom. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church (4500 Ackerman Blvd) in Kettering on Saturday, July 12 at 10:30am, with visitation starting at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society of Greater Dayton in Mike's memory.



