King, Virginia R.



age 83, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2024. She is survived by loving family & friends. Visitation 10 AM. Followed by service 11AM, Saturday, January 13, 2024 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Private interment at Dayton National Cemetery. No flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. https://www.stjude.org



