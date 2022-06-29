KING, Merle



Age 86, of Middletown, passed Friday, June 24, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. Among survivors is his wife Brenda and children, Vikki, Brian and Jennifer. Visitation will be Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm at Riverview Baptist Church, 7237 Martz Paulin Rd., Franklin, followed by services at 1 pm with Pastor Brian Dalton officiating. Interment at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown with Military Honors by Middletown Combined Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Crossroads Hospice of Cincinnati. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

