KING, Leona May



Leona May King, age 94, passed away on June 28, 2021, at Otterbein Lebanon Senior Life Community in Lebanon, OH. She was born on May 13, 1927, in Allentown, PA, to



Russell Gold King and Florence May King (nee Deibler), both deceased. She was married in 1947 to Reverend Newell John Wert (deceased) and is survived by their daughter Susan



Elizabeth Wert and her husband James Ray Mossman of



Liberty Twp., OH. Leona was preceded in death by her daughter, Libbie Louise Wert; her son, Newell John Wert, Jr.; a younger brother, Russell Gold King, Jr., and his wife Lois Barnhart King of Berwyn, PA; and cousins Richard Kocher and wife Barbara and Nancy Kocher Onuscho and husband John, all of Allentown, PA. Leona is survived by her cousins Linda Schaffer Bell and husband David of Montgomery, TX, and Robert Kocher and wife Loretta of Allentown, PA; nieces Cheryl King Taylor and husband John of Elverson, PA, Laurie King Graham and husband John of Pottstown, PA; nephews David L. King of Lake Worth, FL, and Jeffrey King and wife Susanna of San Diego, CA; as well as their children and



grandchildren. Leona attended Raub Junior High School and graduated from William Allen High School in 1945. In 1954, she moved with her husband and young family to Westerville, OH, and then to Dayton, OH. Later in life, she attended Wright State University in Dayton, OH, graduating Cum Laude in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary



education, majoring in social studies and political science.



After college, Leona worked for the City of Dayton from 1973 to 1985 as Program Coordinator for the Fair River Oaks



Council Office of Neighborhood Affairs, earning the City of Dayton's, "Manager's Topflight Award" in 1985. From 1986 to 1995, she worked as Assistant Director for the Montgomery County Board of Mental Retardation and Developmental



Disabilities, Family Support Services. After retiring, Leona moved to Lebanon, OH. She was a member of the Warren County Democratic Party, St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, and two area book clubs, where she made many close friends. Leona loved reading, writing, poetry, Scrabble, gardening, bird watching, traveling, camping, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, photographing nature, The Ohio State University and Cincinnati Bengals football, and movies at The Neon Cinema with friends. She raised several championship dogs, including her beloved Chesapeake Bay Retriever, Robbi. Leona spent many happy summers in the Adirondack Mountains hiking and boating with family and friends. In lieu of a public funeral, a celebration of life will be held at a later date (TBA). Leona's ashes will be laid to rest along with her son's at Greenwood Cemetery in Allentown, PA, next to her mother and father.

