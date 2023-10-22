KING, Kenneth H.



KING, Kenneth Harold, 90, of Springfield, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, October 19, 2023. He was born February 18, 1933 in South Zanesville, Ohio the son of Harold and Ruth (Buchanan) King. Survivors include his two children, JoAnne Nevius and Doug (Cathy) King; one step-daughter, Susan (Steve) Firestone; four grandchildren, Benjamin Nevius, Bobbi Jo Nevius, Molly (Michael) Rey and Madison King; two great grandchildren, Truit Rey and Rowan Smitson; a special friend, Chuck Sellman and his many friends he made on the road working as a pipefitter. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



