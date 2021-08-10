springfield-news-sun logo
KING, Frances Maxine

Age 95 of Dayton, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at Trinity at Miami Township. She was born May 19, 1926, in West Carrollton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her

husband, Arnold King; mother, Eunice Rachel Foltz; father,

Samuel Guy Devilbliss; sister, Phyllis Devilbliss; and nephew, Jeffrey King. Frances is survived by her sister, Lorena King;

nieces, Gayle King and Linda (Bill) Steele; as well as several other nieces and nephews and their families. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will

begin at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

