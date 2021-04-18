KING, Carolyn Shipp "Fatimah"



Age 73, was born on March 9, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to



Marvin Shipp, Sr. and Evelyn (Kirkland) Shipp. Carolyn



departed this life Saturday,



January 2, 2021, at Kettering Hospital. Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Dayton, a graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of 1965. She worked for DESC from 1965 to 1984. She then spent the rest of her working career caring for people with disabilities and retired in 2018. Carolyn was introduced to Islam in 1968 and took Shahada (became Muslim) in 1993. She adopted the Islamic name Fatimah. She worshipped Islam at Taqwaa and DCMC. Carolyn is preceded in death by her



parents; her first husband, Michael Thompson; her second husband, Charles King; her siblings, Marjorie Shipp, Rena



Owings, William Shipp, Evelyn Myles and Robert Shipp, Sr.; her beloved cat, Ms. Kitty. Carolyn leaves behind siblings, Sabreen Shakir (Marian Shipp), Marvin Shipp, Jr. (Buster) and Abdul Haqq Yamini (Larry Shipp, Sr.); a special niece, Tara



Owings; a host of other family and friends.

