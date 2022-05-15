springfield-news-sun logo
KINDERDINE, James W. "Jim"

80, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

He was born April 11, 1942, in Miamisburg, the son of James C. and Virginia (Shank) Kinderdine.

Jim was a graduate of Miamisburg High School and attended the University of Kentucky where he played football. He

retired from General Motors after over 35 years of service. Jim enjoyed fishing, golfing, and playing pool. He loved going to Florida in the winters and going fishing in Canada.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, JoAnn Kinderdine; his children, Doug Kinderdine, Gina (John) Elson, John Duncan, Eric (Lisa) Duncan, and Mark (Jen) Duncan; grandchildren, Alex, Virginia, Owen, Katherin, Sara, Keith, Skyler, Chase, Amanda, Dylan, and Jake; and great-grandchildren, Joann, Isaac, Killian, Kensley.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Justin; and his brother, Jack Kinderdine.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 PM on Monday, May 16, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 5715 Lytle Rd., Waynesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


