Kimble, Charles R.



Charles R. Kimble, age 89 of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023. He was born in Coolville, Ohio on September 28, 1934, the son of the late Raymond Garrett and Oma Eulah (Keith) Kimble. Charles had retired from Champion Papers after 43 years of Service. On July 25, 1953, he married Thelma "Joyce" Roark and she preceded him in death on July 2, 2005. Charles is survived by his three sons, Jerry (Nancy) Kimble. Jeffery (Jeanne) Kimble and Jack (Angie) Kimble; eight grandchildren, Josh, Justin, Jarrid, Janae, Jonathan, Alisha, Jenna, and Chaz; and 13 great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Ray, Daniel, Dale, and Verlin Kimble, Justine Stiehl, Jean Montaine, and Carrol Kimble. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm on Wednesday October 25, 2023 at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home with funeral ceremony at 1pm. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral