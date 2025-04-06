Kilburn, Eva



Age 97 of Kettering peacefully passed away after a brief illness on March 31, 2025. She was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Kilburn, parents Cleta and Richard Peercy, several siblings, son Barry Kilburn, and- daughter-in-law Anna Kilburn. Eva is survived by her son Tim Kilburn, daughter-in-law Karen Kilburn, grandchildren Tracy Stallworth (Eric), Courtney Quinlan (Ryan), Chris Kilburn (April), and Quincy Wallace (Rich), 8 great-grandchildren and numerous siblings. She was a longtime resident of Brookdale of Kettering and enjoyed all the activities from bingo to basketball brackets to happy hour. Eva made friends easily and loved her family fiercely. She was a tremendous cook; her pumpkin and red velvet cake with green icing were unmatched and her country breakfasts were second to none. Eva, Mom, Mamaw will be missed until we meet her again; her life was a blessing as she was greatly blessed. A private entombment will occur at David's Cemetery Mausoleum. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



