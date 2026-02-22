Paley (Kokolis), Kiki



PALEY, Kiki A. (Kokolis), 89, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away February 18, 2026. She was born on December 16, 1936, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, to the late Angelo Anthony Kokolis (June 20, 1901 – January 7, 1968), of Tarapsa, Sparta, Greece, and Potula (Diamondakos) Kokolis (November 30, 1915 – December 14, 2010), of Sparta, Greece.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Nicholas A. Kokolis (August 25, 1992), Anthony A. Kokolis (January 28, 2024), and Constantine "Deanie" A. Kokolis (February 12, 2025).



Kiki is survived by her three children, Jonathan J. Paley (Kathy), Kevin J. Paley (Maren), and Allison Cron (Barry), all of Ohio. She was a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren: Joseph Paley (Chrissy), Allison Gianastassio (Chase), Nicholas Paley, Julia Paley, Anastacia Cron, William Cron, and Sophia Cron. She also had three great-grandchildren, AJ, Audriana, and Nell.



Kiki graduated from Carlisle High School in 1954 and attended Fairfax Junior College for two years. She later moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she worked for Burdines Department Store as a visual window stylist. It was there that she discovered her lifelong love of fashion and decorating.



She returned to Pennsylvania to complete her education and graduated from Dickinson College in 1958. Kiki began her career as a high school English teacher and taught at East Pennsboro Area High School from 1958 to 1961.



In 1965, Kiki moved with her family to Ohio. After settling in Dayton, she opened a decorating and antique store, where her flair for fashion, keen eye for design, and natural elegance quickly became her trademark.



Kiki will be remembered for her creativity, sophistication, and her traditional Greek cooking. Her strength, and impeccable sense of style left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.



Kiki will be entombed with her parents and brothers at Bush River Memorial Gardens, Columbia, SC. Private Services. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com