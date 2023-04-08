Kiep, Max H.



KIEP Max H., age 80, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Monday April 3, 2023 at Bethesda Butler Hospital. He was born on June 29, 1942, in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Theodore and Josephine (Hemann) Kiep. He was educated in St. Ann School and graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School in 1960. On October 24, 1964 in St. Ann Church he married Carol Ann Baumann. He served in the U. S. Air Force during Vietnam. He was employed at General Motors as district manager for 32 years, retiring in 2002. He was a member of St. Ann Church. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Ted (Roseann) Kiep, Tim (Stacie) Kiep, Terry (Gina) Kiep, Tracy (Chris) Maraschiello and Tony (Jennifer) Kiep; his grandchildren, Rachel, Vincent, Kari, Zachary, Anna, Julia, Nicholas, Kate, Brady, Max, Gabe, Natalie and Sam; great granddaughter, Josephine; and also many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Susan Kiep and Jane (Jim) Westrick; and grandson, Tyler Kiep. A visitation will be on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann Church 3028 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, Ohio with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to St. Ann Church or Badin High School Football Field Project, 571 New London Rd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 3028 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Colleen Schuster and Amy Bertram of NeuroFit Gym for their excellent help. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

