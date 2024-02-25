Kiefer, Peggy

Kiefer (Meyer), Peggy A.



Peggy A. Kiefer, age 72, of Okeana, Ohio passed away on February 20, 2024 at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation Center. She was born on October 1, 1951, in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Joseph and Thelma (Billing) Meyer. Peggy graduated from Colerain High School in 1969. She worked for Rau - Bernstein Insurance Agency until her marriage to Ken Kiefer on May 15, 1971. Her favorite hobbies were looking through Thrift or Goodwill stores for that rare find or antique, making various crafts, and collecting figurines and glassware. She also loved to travel, whether to Disney World and the beaches of Florida, the Smoky Mountains or the Fenton Glassworks Factory in West Virginia. She was a member of St. Aloysius Church in Shandon. Peggy is survived by her loving husband and caregiver for many years, Kenneth E. Kiefer; her children, Heather (John) Mapes, Jamie (Angie) Kiefer, Chris (Julie) Kiefer and Julie (Mark) Menkhaus; her grandchildren Nicholas, Patrick, Madeline, Ethan, Maggie, Gus, Noah, Thomas, Jocelyn, Lindsay, Mark, Frances, Jacqueline, John, Emma, Henry, Lucy and Grace; her sister Diana Gerros, her close cousin Sharon Abanto; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph & Thelma Meyer; her sister Geraldine Fogle and brothers Joseph Jr. and Dennis Meyer; and granddaughter Beatrice Mapes. There will be a visitation at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, Ohio on February 29, 2024 from 10am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Aloysius Flower Fund, P.O. Box 95, Shandon, OH 45063. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



