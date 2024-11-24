Keyes, Patricia

KEYES (Rauh), Patricia Ann "Patty"



Patty Keyes, age 82, of Kettering, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on November 15, 2024, with her beloved husband Walt Keyes, of 57 years, by her side.



Patty's life was defined by kindness, care, and cheerfulness. She inspired joy and embraced the world with open arms, leaving a legacy of living fully and loving deeply.



Born on September 16, 1942, in Celina, Ohio, Patty was the second and youngest child of Lucina and Theodore Rauh. She grew up on her family's 160-acre farm within the parish of St. Anthony in Mercer County. Patty contributed to the hard work of farm life and found joy in the love and lessons it provided. She cherished caring for the calves and lambs, and she once had a little lamb that followed her everywhere. She attended St. Anthony Elementary School, St. Francis Aspirants High School in Tiffin, and graduated from Coldwater High School in 1960.



After nursing studies in Fort Wayne, Ind., she worked at Miami Valley and Kettering hospitals. At a Kettering dance hall, Patty met Walter  and a great love story began, lasting nearly 60 years. They married August 26, 1967, at St. Anthony Church and celebrated with a horse-and-buggy ride to their reception.



Patty and Walt built a joyful life in Kettering raising seven children. They were members of St. Albert the Great parish. Patty worked as the office manager at Walt's family medicine practice. She took pride in nurturing her children and recognizing their accomplishments, including their graduations from Archbishop Alter High School and college. A highlight of family life was taking their children to her family's farm where they played hide and seek in the barns from dawn to dusk.



Patty's faith and family were the cornerstones of her life. She cherished her grandchildren. She made sure to connect with each one about their interests. She enjoyed golf, was a member of the Ladies Golf League at the Dayton Country Club where she won several tournaments and achieved a hole-in-one in 2006. She and Walt also loved dancing with the Fork and Fiddle group, perfecting the waltz, foxtrot, swing, and tango.



She is survived by her husband, Walter Keyes; sister, Sr. Melanie Rauh, P.H.J.C. in Donaldson, Ind.; her seven children; 16 grandchildren; and numerous relatives.



A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Albert the Great Church in Kettering, followed by a Catholic Funeral Mass at noon, and entombment at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate a donation in her name to one of her favorite charities: St. Albert the Great School, Jill's House (www.JillsHouse.org), Boys and Girls Club of Dayton, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



