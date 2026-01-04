Kevin Fuller

Fuller, Kevin Lynn



Kevin Lynn Fuller, age 57, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. Bom to Kenneth and Linda Fuller on July 9, 1968, in Springfield, he was preceded in death by his mother, Linda, grandparents Chloris and Kathern Barkman, uncle James Barkman, grandparents Raymond and Chella Fuller, and aunt Leona Fuller. Dr. Robert Hardman of Dayton, Ohio, Children's Medical Center diagnosed Kevin with epilepsy at age six months old, and he visited many hospitals, including Boston, Massachusetts Medical Center, Lexington, Kentucky Medical Center, and Columbus, Ohio Medical Center. Kevin attended Northwestern Local Schools, Springfield, and then graduated from Town and Country School, Springfield, with the Class of 1990. He worked for TAC Industries sheltered workshop for many years, where he repaired cargo nets for the Air Force, and also worked several jobs in the Springfield community. He also enjoyed participating in the Columbus Special Olympics. Recently, Kevin has enjoyed the companionship of a group-home family with "house brothers" Leroy Wildman and Howard Pullin, and many caregivers over the years. Kevin is survived by his father, Kenneth, sister, Ralyn (Todd) Snyder, niece, Mallory Snyder, nephew, Sawyer Snyder, and many cousins. Kevin was a member of Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren, loved Jesus, and would often say, "I'll pray for you." He loved music, listened to his audio Bible, and enjoyed strumming his several guitars while attempting to play his trombone and trumpet. Visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Friday, January 9, 2026, from 5 pm-7 pm and on Saturday from 10:30-11:30 am at Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren, with the service to follow at 11:30am-burial at Myers Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren or The Gideons International. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.





