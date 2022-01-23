KETTLER, Doris Evelyn



Age 97, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Doris was born to William Reynold Hentschel and Louise Caroline Wenzel Hentschel on November 19, 1924, in Denver, Colorado. She was married on June 21, 1947, to Earl C. Kettler, who predeceased her. Also preceding her in death were her brother Herbert Hentschel; two sisters Ruby Hahn and Ruth Ellsbury. Doris was baptized, confirmed and



remained active in the Lutheran Church, where she was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Doris loved reading the Bible and the NY Times. She was a talented watercolor



artist and a lifelong learner. Doris will be deeply missed by her three daughters Mary Ann Mulford (Hewett), Jean Wilcox (Jeffrey Zucker), and Carol Sattler (Karl); eleven grandchildren Ann Ritzert (Neil), Erin Brown (Brandon), Daniel Sattler, Caleb Sattler (Andrea), Keegan Wilcox, Luke Sattler, Madeline



Wilcox, Laura Sattler, Marcena "Marcy" Shultz (David),



Christopher Mulford (Adele), and Michael Mulford; ten great-grandchildren Micah, Leah, and Elijah Sattler, James,



Elizabeth, and Abigail Ritzert, Madelyn Murray (Dylan),



Hayden and Anna Shultz, and Hannah Smith (Isaiah); and one great-great-grandchild Quentin Murray. The family is grateful to the dedicated staff of First Community Village, who considered her a friend and cared for her as they would care for their family. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am on



Monday, January 31, 2022, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, OH 43221 where family will receive friends from 9:30-10:00am. There will be refreshments after the service. At 2:00 in the afternoon, a graveside service will be conducted at Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial



contributions may be sent to the school where Earl and Doris



met: Concordia University Nebraska, Office of Institutional



Advancement, 800 North Columbia Ave, Seward, NE 68434, or email giftprocessing@cune.edu. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.

