Kettlehake, Lewis

Kettlehake III, Lewis R.



Lewis R. Kettlehake, age 80, of Springfield, passed away June 26, 2024. He was born on June 15, 1944, in Springfield, the son of the late Lewis and Jane (Dooley) Kettlehake. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Kettlehake; children, Lewis Kettlehake IV, Lavaya Kettlehake, Amanda Starr; stepsons, James (Michele) Preston and Brian (Pam) Preston; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2024 from 11AM-1PM at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 1PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Full obituary can be found by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



