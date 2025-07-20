Ketring, Marcia Kay



Marcia Kay Ketring, age 80, of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully at Kettering Hospital in Miamisburg on July 12, 2025. Born October 18, 1944, in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of the late Harold Helfinstine and Susan Mary (Mains) Frazer.



Marcia was a 1962 graduate of West Carrollton High School. She was a life member of the Auxiliary to VFW Post 3438 in West Carrollton, where she liked socializing and supporting veteran and post activities. She loved spending time at Indian Lake with her family, and also enjoyed playing cards with her lifelong friends, fishing, bowling, golfing (she had a hole-in-one!), and taking trips to Las Vegas. She never met a slot machine she didn't like!



Marcia was preceded in death by her cherished siblings, sister Judith Scarborough and brothers Thomas and Wilson Helfinstine.



She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Joseph "Skip" Ketring; her children, Susan Reagans (James), Joseph Ketring, Jr. (Jenny), and Holly Chansler (Chad); grandchildren, Miles and Ryan Reagans, Brooklyn, Carly, and Alaina Ketring; step-grandchildren, Ryan and Cory (Cynthia) Chansler; sister-in-law Linda Norfleet (Scott); numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at VFW Post 3438, 5441 Marina Dr., on September 6 at 2 pm for all who knew and loved her.



Charitable donations in memory of Marcia can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.



