Ketcham, April

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Ketcham, April

April L. Ketcham age 54 of Oxford passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday August 22, 2023 in her home. She was born November 8, 1968 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of Pamella Hardix and the late Jim Ketcham. April worked at Cliff's, (formerly AK Steel) for several years. She was fond of children, animals, and motorcycles. April was a huge fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes. She is survived by her mother Pam Huffman; one sister Michelle (Joe) Hedrick; one brother Jim (Jennifer) Ketcham; four nieces Darla (Raymond) Parker, Heather Rose, Lesa Blower, and Gabrielle Ketcham; one nephew William Ketcham; her uncle Paul (Debbie) Hardix; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of April's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the American Cancer Society. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Reigelsperger, Donald
2
Starks, Vinna
3
Harn, Joyce
4
Pearson, Jacques
5
Clark, Aiden
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top