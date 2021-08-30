KESSLER, Melvin C.



Mel Kessler entered into eternal life on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash after a valiant and inspirational battle against cancer. He was born on November 20, 1950, to parents, Melvin "Pidge" Kessler and Wilma "Billie" (VonHagen) Kessler. Mel attended Sacred Heart School, was a member of the Badin High School Class of 1969 and graduated from Xavier University in 1973. He was also a member of St. Peter Church. On December 17, 1971, Mel married the love of his life, Karen Weldon Kessler. They have two wonderful children, Kevin Weldon Kessler and Kerrie Renee (Kessler) Finster. He was employed by Champion Paper/International Paper as Manager of Corporate Accounting and retired after 40 years of service. Mel will be remembered for his fair-mindedness and generous spirit. Mel's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his five grandchildren. He loved golf and fishing and never missed an opportunity to teach his grandchildren how to swing a golf club or bait a hook. Mel will be remembered for his devotion to family. He set a high standard modeling the importance of a good moral character, fairness in all matters and a positive attitude. Mel leaves to cherish his memory and grieve his absence his wife, Karen; son, Kevin and wife Sarah; daughter, Kerrie and husband Tim; five beautiful grandchildren: Abbie Kessler, Amelia Kessler, Annie Kessler, Josh Finster and Drew Finster; his sister, Karen S. (Larry) Wilder; brother, Gary L. (Marianne) Kessler; sisters-in-law, Kathy Corsetti, Sue Hastings, and Paula (Tom) Heisler. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin "Pidge" Kessler, Wilma "Billie" (VonHagen) Kessler, and sister Mary Kessler. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10 am at St. Peter Church 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton with Fr. Robert Muhlenkamp, officiating. Family will receive friends after mass at St. Peter Church. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Badin High School Class of 1969, Scholarship Fund in memory of Mel Kessler, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, is assisting the family. Online Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

