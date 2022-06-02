KESAUER, Angela Sue



Age 39 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022. She was born June 17, 1982, in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of Peter and Karen (Lutz) Kesauer. She was a graduate of Northmont High School, Class of 2000, graduated from the Carousel



Beauty School in 2009, earned her Associate of Applied



Science Degree in medical technology from Miami Jacobs



College, earned a Penn Foster career diploma, and prior to her illness was pursuing her bachelor's degree in medical science from GW University.



Angela had many passions. She was a cosmetologist, a veterinary assistant, and her most recent career led her to the



medical laboratories at Dayton Children's Hospital and the Kettering Medical Network. While in high school, she was a member of the Northmont Band Color Guard and Winter Guard. Angela was an avid reader of fantasy novels, loved singing, dancing, art and playing slots at the casino. She was a devoted mother to her special needs daughter, a loving daughter and sister who will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.



Preceded in death by her grandparents, Barbara and William Kesauer and Mildred and Harold Lutz, Sr.; and her uncle, Mark Kesauer. Angela is survived by her daughter, Estella Juliet



Kesauer; her parents, Peter and Karen Kesauer; sister, Julia (Steve) Duhart; nephew, Garret Lee Duhart; great-aunt, Velma Ward; uncles and aunts, Nicholas Kesauer, Ellen (Terry) Husak, Christine Kesauer, Larry (Cathy) Lutz, Doug (Margaret) Lutz, Sr., Viola (Eric) Pelfrey, Harold Lutz Jr., and Jim Lutz, Sr.;



cousins, Melinda, Ryan, Amy, Jason, Larry Allen, Douglas Jr.,



Crystal, Melissa, Jessica, Harold David, Christina, Jim Jr.,



Jennifer, their spouses and children; her close friends, Sue Boysel, Debbie (Steve) Strain and numerous other friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Angela from 2-6 pm, Saturday, June 4 at her family's home, 4374 River Ridge Road, Dayton, Ohio. This will be a casual function. The family requests NO flowers please. Please honor Angela by wearing gray for brain cancer awareness and consider a memorial contribution to the National Brain Tumor Society, the Mongtomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities or the Humane Society in her honor.



Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

