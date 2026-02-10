Kenneth Riley

Born on June 20, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2026, in Beavercreek, Ohio. He lived a life marked by devotion, faith, and a commitment to his family and community. A visitation in celebration of Ken's life will be held on February 14, 2026, from 9:00AM to 10:00AM, followed by a funeral service at 10:00AM at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville, 820 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. To leave condolences, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

