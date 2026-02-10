Kenneth Barger

Barger, Kenneth E.



Kenneth E. Barger, loving son, brother, and Studio Dad was born March 11 to Betty and Frank Barger. Beloved brother to Larry, Doug, Rebecca, Dan, and Mary Ann. Ken had been a member of Job Club and was an artist at Visionaries and Voices. They were his adopted family and gave him the name Studio Dad. Ken liked to pass out the drawings he made of family and friends. He was a generous soul. He enjoyed puzzles, discussing Reds stats, shopping, and spending time with his sister. Ken leaves so many loved ones who will miss him dearly. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to Visionaries + Voices at www.visionariesandvoices.com or mailed to 3841 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Please indicate "in memory of Kenny Barger" with your gift. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is privileged to serve the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



